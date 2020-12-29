Pregnant woman, unborn child among 3 killed; woman’s 1-year-old shot in face during robbery

A man and a pregnant woman were shot to death and the woman’s 1-year-old daughter was wounded during a robbery early Tuesday in a home in central Mississippi, a police chief said.

Canton Chief Otha Brown told news outlets that the people killed were brother and sister. The woman was about eight months’ pregnant, and the baby inside her also died. He said the case is being investigated as a triple homicide.

The surviving child, who was shot in the face, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.

Brown said that Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia, 19, was found dead inside the house lying on a bed. She had been shot in the face. Her brother, Faustino Ramirez Garcia, 20, was found on the floor. Brown said he had been shot in the back of the head.

The chief told WAPT-TV that the Garcias had immigrated from Guatemala and were in the U.S. legally. Brown said immigrants in Canton are often the targets of robbery.

