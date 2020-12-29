Record number of coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday; December death toll approaching 1,000

Mississippi reported 85 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Tuesday, making December an even deadlier month of the pandemic.

The high number of deaths reported on a single day was likely influenced by delayed reports late last week due to Christmas holiday closures.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 85 new deaths and another 1,943 new cases on Tuesday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 210,032. A total of 4,719 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 31.5, for a total of 913 deaths reported so far during the month, already the month with the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 56,672 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 56,672

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,763 with Tuesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,909 on Tuesday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1777 58 72 15 Alcorn 2096 40 120 18 Amite 841 22 54 7 Attala 1685 44 166 29 Benton 660 21 45 10 Bolivar 3309 95 223 30 Calhoun 1135 16 25 4 Carroll 916 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1556 37 49 15 Choctaw 497 10 1 0 Claiborne 695 19 43 9 Clarke 1174 58 108 28 Clay 1290 30 20 3 Coahoma 1927 52 127 11 Copiah 2148 45 73 9 Covington 1795 67 133 39 De Soto 14287 135 107 20 Forrest 5107 97 207 42 Franklin 574 8 40 1 George 1708 34 48 7 Greene 968 25 51 6 Grenada 1941 62 146 31 Hancock 1929 54 70 14 Harrison 10372 155 462 55 Hinds 13643 262 685 99 Holmes 1564 65 103 20 Humphreys 707 22 33 8 Issaquena 148 4 0 0 Itawamba 2221 51 123 22 Jackson 8600 156 215 26 Jasper 1360 25 20 1 Jefferson 461 14 21 3 Jefferson Davis 748 24 8 1 Jones 5078 96 203 39 Kemper 645 19 44 9 Lafayette 4175 78 182 46 Lamar 3982 60 45 13 Lauderdale 4813 171 370 88 Lawrence 914 16 27 2 Leake 2004 50 81 9 Lee 7455 118 205 40 Leflore 2574 100 214 48 Lincoln 2481 77 166 36 Lowndes 4215 89 192 40 Madison 6961 131 315 58 Marion 1719 62 152 21 Marshall 2856 63 62 15 Monroe 2899 88 179 53 Montgomery 962 31 54 9 Neshoba 2931 139 183 55 Newton 1578 33 78 11 Noxubee 913 20 29 4 Oktibbeha 3310 73 205 34 Panola 3104 70 103 13 Pearl River 2458 80 144 30 Perry 849 30 20 7 Pike 2175 68 106 29 Pontotoc 3102 40 20 3 Prentiss 2041 42 99 15 Quitman 591 7 0 0 Rankin 8510 163 320 46 Scott 2096 40 37 4 Sharkey 382 17 43 8 Simpson 1990 62 152 19 Smith 998 20 55 8 Stone 1132 18 64 9 Sunflower 2355 59 90 15 Tallahatchie 1199 31 43 7 Tate 2344 56 79 19 Tippah 1943 40 78 5 Tishomingo 1543 52 101 26 Tunica 730 19 15 2 Union 2704 41 106 16 Walthall 972 34 67 13 Warren 2604 78 163 37 Washington 4196 116 187 39 Wayne 1627 27 68 11 Webster 719 18 57 11 Wilkinson 523 23 24 5 Winston 1808 48 105 28 Yalobusha 973 31 81 22 Yazoo 2060 50 138 17 Total 210,032 4,719 9,195 1,686

