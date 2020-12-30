Coronavirus spread worsens as Mississippi hits single-day record high in new cases
Mississippi reported an all-time high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday as December’s record month keeps getting worse.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,023 new cases Wednesday, the highest single-day number of cases reported since the pandemic began in March bringing the total cases found in the state to 213,055.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Wednesday, making December an even deadlier month of the pandemic. A total of 4,747 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported. The state has reported 942 deaths in December.
Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.
Approximately 59,785 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday that the number of hospitalized patients is extremely high.
“We expect worse,” Dobbs wrote on social media.
Dobbs reported the state has 1,387 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized through Wednesday morning with 208 of those patients on ventilators.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|59,785
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,819 with Wednesday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,958 on Wednesday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1794
|58
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2162
|40
|120
|18
|Amite
|849
|22
|54
|7
|Attala
|1709
|46
|166
|30
|Benton
|664
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3373
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1148
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|924
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1582
|37
|49
|15
|Choctaw
|506
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|701
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1186
|58
|108
|28
|Clay
|1311
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1941
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2163
|45
|73
|9
|Covington
|1823
|67
|133
|39
|De Soto
|14512
|137
|107
|20
|Forrest
|5174
|98
|214
|42
|Franklin
|578
|8
|40
|1
|George
|1727
|35
|48
|7
|Greene
|980
|25
|52
|6
|Grenada
|1949
|62
|146
|31
|Hancock
|1981
|54
|70
|14
|Harrison
|10550
|156
|470
|56
|Hinds
|13807
|263
|686
|100
|Holmes
|1577
|65
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|712
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|151
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2259
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8717
|156
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1405
|25
|34
|1
|Jefferson
|465
|14
|21
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|758
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5163
|97
|206
|39
|Kemper
|652
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4224
|81
|184
|48
|Lamar
|4037
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|4875
|171
|376
|88
|Lawrence
|916
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2016
|51
|81
|9
|Lee
|7566
|118
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2589
|100
|220
|48
|Lincoln
|2499
|79
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|4311
|92
|198
|41
|Madison
|7079
|132
|315
|58
|Marion
|1735
|63
|152
|21
|Marshall
|2879
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2947
|89
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|972
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2991
|140
|191
|55
|Newton
|1598
|33
|83
|11
|Noxubee
|923
|20
|29
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3360
|73
|205
|34
|Panola
|3144
|70
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2536
|80
|147
|30
|Perry
|865
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2200
|70
|108
|31
|Pontotoc
|3133
|41
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2065
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|595
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8671
|163
|320
|46
|Scott
|2111
|40
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|386
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2016
|62
|152
|19
|Smith
|1010
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1144
|18
|64
|9
|Sunflower
|2387
|61
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1219
|31
|43
|7
|Tate
|2368
|56
|79
|19
|Tippah
|1968
|40
|78
|5
|Tishomingo
|1562
|52
|101
|26
|Tunica
|751
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2739
|41
|106
|16
|Walthall
|984
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2692
|78 *
|163
|37
|Washington
|4231
|116
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1652
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|736
|18
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|527
|23
|24
|5
|Winston
|1825
|48
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|985
|31
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2083
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|213,055
|4,747
|9,271
|1,694
* Note: A death previously reported in Warren was incorrect, and has been removed.
