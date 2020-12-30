December 30, 2020

Mississippi Department of Health, UMMC to provide drive-thru vaccinations for healthcare workers

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers via drive-thru sites.

As of Dec. 30, only healthcare workers are eligible for drive-thru vaccination at this time.

An appointment is required.

Click this link to schedule an appointment.

Click this link to locate a county health department.

 

Schedule for week of Jan. 4, 2021

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

  • Jackson County health department
  • Lauderdale County health department
  • Leflore County health department

Tuesday, January 5

  • Adams County health department
  • De Soto County health department – Hernando
  • Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
  • Harrison County health department
  • Lee County health department
  • Lowndes County health department
  • Neshoba County health department

Wednesday, January 6

  • Jackson County health department
  • Jones County health department
  • Lauderdale County health department
  • Madison County health department
  • Oktibbeha County health department
  • Panola County health department
  • Pike County health department
  • Washington County health department

Thursday, January 7

  • Adams County health department
  • De Soto County health department – Hernando
  • Jones County health department
  • Lee County health department
  • Leflore County health department
  • Lowndes County health department
  • Rankin County: Trustmark Park

Friday, January 8

  • Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
  • Harrison County health department
  • Lafayette County health department
  • Oktibbeha County health department
  • Panola County health department
  • Pike County health department
  • Rankin County: Trustmark Park
  • Washington County health department
