Mississippi Department of Health, UMMC to provide drive-thru vaccinations for healthcare workers
The Mississippi State Department of Health is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers via drive-thru sites.
As of Dec. 30, only healthcare workers are eligible for drive-thru vaccination at this time.
An appointment is required.
Click this link to schedule an appointment.
Click this link to locate a county health department.
Schedule for week of Jan. 4, 2021
Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
- Jackson County health department
- Lauderdale County health department
- Leflore County health department
Tuesday, January 5
- Adams County health department
- De Soto County health department – Hernando
- Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
- Harrison County health department
- Lee County health department
- Lowndes County health department
- Neshoba County health department
Wednesday, January 6
- Jackson County health department
- Jones County health department
- Lauderdale County health department
- Madison County health department
- Oktibbeha County health department
- Panola County health department
- Pike County health department
- Washington County health department
Thursday, January 7
- Adams County health department
- De Soto County health department – Hernando
- Jones County health department
- Lee County health department
- Leflore County health department
- Lowndes County health department
- Rankin County: Trustmark Park
Friday, January 8
- Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center
- Harrison County health department
- Lafayette County health department
- Oktibbeha County health department
- Panola County health department
- Pike County health department
- Rankin County: Trustmark Park
- Washington County health department
