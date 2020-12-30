December 30, 2020

Report of ‘possible explosive device’ forces airplane from Jackson to make emergency landing



Two people have been detained after reports of a possible explosive device forced a flight from Jackson to make an emergency landing in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Officials from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told local news sources that they received a 911 call from just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday about an incoming plane. Initial reports indicate that officials received information about a possible explosive device onboard an aircraft landing at the Alexandria International Airport (AEX).

United flight #4344 was headed to Houston from Jackson.

Bomb Squad officials and local FBI agents were on the scene to aid in the investigation.

Deputies and emergency responders were on the scene where the passengers were off-loaded and the scene secured.

Two persons of interest have since been detained.

