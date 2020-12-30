Tupelo woman wins $200,000 in lottery; millions more still up for grabs in Powerball, Mega Millions

A Tupelo woman got a belated Christmas present when she won a major prize in the Mississippi Lottery.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that Jeanette S. of Tupelo won $200,000 in one of the lottery’s scratch off games.

She bought the ticket from Murphy Oil on W Main Street in Tupelo.

Jeanette S. may not be the only Mississippians to win big by the end of the year. Major jackpots are still up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries. Both lotteries sell tickets in Mississippi.

With no ticket matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday in Mega Millions, the jackpot has jumped to $401 million for Friday night’s drawing. Powerball’s top prize isn’t far behind, at $363 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

