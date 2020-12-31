Mississippi woman says she stabbed husband in back after dreaming he cheated on her

A quiet night turned into a nightmare after a wife stabbed said a dream of her husband cheating on led to her husband’s stabbing.

Lindsey Stephens, 33, of Moselle was charged with domestic aggravated assault after stabbing her husband “multiple times in the back” early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office report that Stephens said “she had a dream that her husband had been cheating” and wound up going to the kitchen, getting a knife and stabbing him several times.

Stephens made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. Judge Sonny Saul set her bond at $10,000. She told the judge she intended to hire an attorney and she was taken back to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

