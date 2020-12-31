Mississippi motorcyclist killed in crash after being clocked at more than 100 mph
A motorcyclist in Mississippi was killed Wednesday after crashing just after police clocked him driving more than 100 mph.
Jackson area media report a Pearl police officer spotted the motorcycle on U.S. Highway 80 going more than 100 mph just before midnight on Wednesday.
As the officer approached the motorcycle, it reportedly crashed into a GMC Yukon, killing the motorcycle driver. the person died at the scene.
The person’s identity was not immediately released.
