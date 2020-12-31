December 31, 2020

Five children reported in ICU as state sets new records of COVID-19 patients

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:22 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Mississippi State Department of Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi set new COVID-19 records on Thursday.

According to a tweet posted by Dobbs,  the state had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which was 346. Dr. Dobbs said five of those patients were children.

The state also recorded the highest number of COVID patients on ventilators at 219

Mississippi also saw the highest number of total ICU patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses on record, which was 842.

