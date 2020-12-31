Five children reported in ICU as state sets new records of COVID-19 patients

Mississippi State Department of Health Director Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi set new COVID-19 records on Thursday.

According to a tweet posted by Dobbs, the state had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which was 346. Dr. Dobbs said five of those patients were children.

The state also recorded the highest number of COVID patients on ventilators at 219

Mississippi also saw the highest number of total ICU patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses on record, which was 842.

NEW COVID RECORDS 12/30 Highest number of COVID patients in ICU – 346 (5 of them are children) Highest number of COVID patients on ventilators: 219 Highest number of total ICU patients on record: 842 Please be safe this New Years. We all know what to do… pic.twitter.com/GB29eiMcxp — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 31, 2020

