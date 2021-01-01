17-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Jackson County
A fatal car crash claimed the life of a 17-year-old teenager in Jackson County on Mississippi 613.
State Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Collin Stockman,17, of Moss Point died in the accident.
Troopers responded to the accident around 8:32 a.m. Thursday morning. They reported that a head-on collision happened between two passenger pick-up trucks on Highway 613 near Beechnut Road.
Stockman, a senior at East Central High School, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation by MHP.
