January 2, 2021

Mississippi kicks off new year with growing coronavirus cases

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:20 pm Friday, January 1, 2021

As Mississippi celebrated the new year, the state’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers continued to climb Friday with the state’s latest data.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,575 new cases Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 218,386.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 29 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Friday. A total of 4,816 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,030 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,998 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1807 58 72 15
Alcorn 2235 40 120 18
Amite 869 23 54 7
Attala 1751 51 167 32
Benton 683 21 45 10
Bolivar 3450 95 223 30
Calhoun 1184 17 25 4
Carroll 936 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1607 37 51 15
Choctaw 526 10 1 0
Claiborne 723 20 43 9
Clarke 1206 58 108 28
Clay 1349 30 20 3
Coahoma 1971 52 127 11
Copiah 2195 45 73 9
Covington 1858 67 133 39
De Soto 14885 139 107 20
Forrest 5292 102 215 44
Franklin 596 9 40 1
George 1740 35 48 7
Greene 996 25 52 6
Grenada 1978 62 146 31
Hancock 2074 55 70 14
Harrison 10843 157 470 57
Hinds 14118 272 696 107
Holmes 1596 65 103 20
Humphreys 739 22 33 8
Issaquena 152 4 0 0
Itawamba 2322 51 123 22
Jackson 8820 159 215 26
Jasper 1467 25 35 1
Jefferson 467 14 22 3
Jefferson Davis 766 24 8 1
Jones 5288 97 206 39
Kemper 666 19 44 9
Lafayette 4289 84 185 50
Lamar 4162 60 47 13
Lauderdale 4992 171 378 88
Lawrence 919 16 27 2
Leake 2069 57 81 12
Lee 7758 118 206 40
Leflore 2664 101 221 48
Lincoln 2592 79 169 36
Lowndes 4458 92 201 41
Madison 7294 136 330 60
Marion 1775 63 155 22
Marshall 2929 63 62 15
Monroe 3061 89 179 53
Montgomery 994 31 54 9
Neshoba 3032 142 191 55
Newton 1631 34 83 11
Noxubee 959 20 31 4
Oktibbeha 3453 76 206 34
Panola 3236 71 103 13
Pearl River 2633 81 155 31
Perry 890 30 20 7
Pike 2252 71 118 32
Pontotoc 3196 42 21 3
Prentiss 2129 42 99 15
Quitman 606 7 0 0
Rankin 8957 168 329 48
Scott 2146 40 37 4
Sharkey 390 17 43 8
Simpson 2064 64 152 19
Smith 1036 20 55 8
Stone 1202 18 78 9
Sunflower 2435 61 90 15
Tallahatchie 1240 33 43 7
Tate 2414 56 80 19
Tippah 2026 40 80 5
Tishomingo 1596 53 101 27
Tunica 759 19 15 2
Union 2865 42 105 16
Walthall 1012 34 67 13
Warren 2773 79 164 37
Washington 4322 116 187 39
Wayne 1698 27 68 11
Webster 789 18 57 11
Wilkinson 533 23 24 5
Winston 1854 51 105 28
Yalobusha 1014 33 81 22
Yazoo 2133 50 138 17
Total 218,386 4,816 9,362 1,719
