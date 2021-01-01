Triple murder suspect arrested after police discover three dead bodies New Year’s Day
Three people were killed in a Mississippi town on New Year’s Day and police say they’ve arrested the man responsible.
The crime happened in Olive Branch, Mississippi, where police responding to a report of shots fired in the early morning hours instead found three dead gunshot victims.
The dead were later identified as Tommi Lyn Carrier, 40, of Hernando, Mississippi; Tyler Glen Liles, 33, of Ellettsville, Indiana; and John Lennon Sutherland, 30, of Memphis.
Police have arrested Ivan Rodriguez, 26, of Cordova, Tennessee, and charged him with three counts of murder. He was being held without bond, Friday.
