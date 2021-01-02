Mississippi coronavirus new case averages growing again

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Saturday along with two-dozen more deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 220,277.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 24 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Saturday. A total of 4,840 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,179 on Saturday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,012 with Saturday’s update.

