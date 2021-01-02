Officers: Up to eight people showered Mississippi mall parking lot with bullets during New Year’s Eve shootout

Up to eight people showered a Mississippi mall parking lot with bullets during a shootout on New Year’s Eve, police officers report.

Meridian police detectives say the shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Meridian mall.

WTOK news in Meridan reports that a total of 26 shots were fired during the shootout. Some of the bullets in the incident went through a window at the mall, but no one was injured as a result.

Six to eight people were involved in a shooting, detectives said.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened on Christmas Day.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the shooting used handguns during the incident. Officers are still reviewing the video to identify the individuals involved. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

