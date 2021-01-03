Mississippi breaks 7-day record for most coronavirus cases

More Mississippians contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus over the last week than caught the virus during the entire month of September, the latest virus statistics show.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,784 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday along with two-dozen more deaths. Over the last seven days approximately 15,673 cases were detected. By comparison, approximately 15,240 cases were found in September.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 222,061.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 167,263 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 32 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Sunday. A total of 4,871 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,239 on Sunday, a new record high number.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 1,981 with Sunday’s update.

