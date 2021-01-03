Woman devastated after fireworks set her truck, house on fire

A New Orleans woman says neighborhood fireworks set her truck and home on fire New Year’s Eve.

Laverne Pinkney said she was cleaning greens in her kitchen when a firework landed in the bed of her truck. The truck caught fire and then spread to the rest of her home.

The truck began to explode before she could get out of her front door. Pinkney said she and her son-in-law were able to get out of the house and stood across the street watching her house go up in flames.

She has been having a tough time getting around after she had spinal surgery, and is using a walker right now.

Pinkney told local news sources that she was put on hold for a long time when she called 911. She said firefighters could have put the fire out quickly had they been able to respond more quickly.

Officials from the city said records show the fire department responded in 8-minutes after the call was made.

