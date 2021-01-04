Officials searching for missing 11-year-old from city on Mississippi-Louisiana border
A child has gone missing from her family’s home in northeast Louisiana and state officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the pre-teen.
Monday, the Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in an effort to locate an 11-year-old girl reported missing from her residence on Shoemaker Road, in Tallulah.
Emma Carter Ezell, 11, is described as a white female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.
Anyone having any information on Ezell’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.
