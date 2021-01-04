One Mississippi congressman said he will join effort to overturn presidential election

One Mississippi congressman said he will not vote to certify the electoral college votes for President of the United States.

Congressman Steven Palazzo said he will join other lawmakers in their effort to help President Donald Trump’s overturn the election.

“I cannot vote to certify the results of an election in certain states that millions of Americans and I do not wholeheartedly trust,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo released in a statement to WLOX news in Biloxi. “States cannot bypass their legislature to alter election processes, nor can they violate the laws already in place to safeguard the election. It’s unacceptable to have ballots accepted after statute allows, those ballots should be deemed fraudulent or void.

“I stand with millions of Americans who do not approve or accept the submission made by the electoral college until a complete and thorough investigation of all evidence has been conducted.

“I cannot idly stand by and watch Mississippi be disenfranchised while other states knowingly violated their Constitution and side-stepped their legislatures in the 2020 election. I am committed to ensuring that all Americans are confident and trust the outcome of our election, it’s the bedrock of our democracy.”

The vote is expected to take place Jan. 6.

