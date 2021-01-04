January 4, 2021

Trailing averages indicate January coronavirus numbers may be as bad (or worse) than December

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:10 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to be detected at near-record levels, the state reported Monday.

The daily averages of cases to date in January indicate the month may ultimately yield as many (or more) cases as were found in December.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Monday along with two-dozen more deaths. Over the last 14 days, approximately 28,177 cases were detected. By comparison, that’s more cases than were found in the entire month of October, just under 22,000.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 223,677.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 13 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Monday. A total of 4,884 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,227 on Monday, after hitting a record high number of 2,239 on Sunday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,013 with Monday’s update. The statistic is at the highest level in 10 days.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1830 60 72 15
Alcorn 2289 41 121 18
Amite 890 23 54 7
Attala 1797 51 167 32
Benton 711 21 45 10
Bolivar 3550 95 223 30
Calhoun 1213 17 25 4
Carroll 952 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1639 37 51 15
Choctaw 539 11 1 0
Claiborne 734 20 43 9
Clarke 1227 59 108 29
Clay 1393 30 20 3
Coahoma 2014 52 127 11
Copiah 2236 45 74 9
Covington 1918 68 133 39
De Soto 15263 141 108 20
Forrest 5410 104 215 45
Franklin 610 9 40 1
George 1749 37 48 7
Greene 1005 26 52 6
Grenada 2010 64 152 31
Hancock 2138 55 70 14
Harrison 11228 160 470 57
Hinds 14400 282 698 108
Holmes 1616 67 103 20
Humphreys 749 22 33 8
Issaquena 152 4 0 0
Itawamba 2386 51 123 22
Jackson 8988 159 215 26
Jasper 1500 26 34 1
Jefferson 469 14 22 3
Jefferson Davis 783 24 8 1
Jones 5413 98 206 39
Kemper 675 19 44 9
Lafayette 4374 85 185 50
Lamar 4291 60 47 13
Lauderdale 5124 171 378 88
Lawrence 927 16 27 2
Leake 2122 58 81 12
Lee 7927 122 206 40
Leflore 2732 102 226 49
Lincoln 2677 79 169 36
Lowndes 4622 93 202 41
Madison 7418 139 330 61
Marion 1803 65 155 22
Marshall 3001 63 62 15
Monroe 3137 90 179 53
Montgomery 1008 31 54 9
Neshoba 3074 143 191 55
Newton 1665 38 83 13
Noxubee 984 20 31 4
Oktibbeha 3535 76 207 34
Panola 3293 71 103 13
Pearl River 2733 83 155 31
Perry 917 31 20 7
Pike 2298 71 118 32
Pontotoc 3255 42 21 3
Prentiss 2197 42 99 15
Quitman 615 7 0 0
Rankin 9202 171 329 48
Scott 2188 41 37 4
Sharkey 401 17 43 8
Simpson 2117 65 152 19
Smith 1072 20 55 8
Stone 1235 18 78 9
Sunflower 2504 62 102 15
Tallahatchie 1258 33 43 7
Tate 2454 56 80 19
Tippah 2057 41 80 5
Tishomingo 1617 53 101 27
Tunica 773 19 15 2
Union 2999 44 105 17
Walthall 1026 34 67 13
Warren 2891 79 164 37
Washington 4487 117 187 39
Wayne 1747 27 68 11
Webster 810 19 57 11
Wilkinson 538 24 24 5
Winston 1886 53 105 28
Yalobusha 1038 33 81 22
Yazoo 2172 50 138 17
Total 223,677 4,884 9,391 1,727
