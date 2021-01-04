Trailing averages indicate January coronavirus numbers may be as bad (or worse) than December
The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to be detected at near-record levels, the state reported Monday.
The daily averages of cases to date in January indicate the month may ultimately yield as many (or more) cases as were found in December.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Monday along with two-dozen more deaths. Over the last 14 days, approximately 28,177 cases were detected. By comparison, that’s more cases than were found in the entire month of October, just under 22,000.
The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 223,677.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Mississippi reported 13 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Monday. A total of 4,884 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,227 on Monday, after hitting a record high number of 2,239 on Sunday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,013 with Monday’s update. The statistic is at the highest level in 10 days.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1830
|60
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2289
|41
|121
|18
|Amite
|890
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1797
|51
|167
|32
|Benton
|711
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3550
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1213
|17
|25
|4
|Carroll
|952
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1639
|37
|51
|15
|Choctaw
|539
|11
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|734
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1227
|59
|108
|29
|Clay
|1393
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|2014
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2236
|45
|74
|9
|Covington
|1918
|68
|133
|39
|De Soto
|15263
|141
|108
|20
|Forrest
|5410
|104
|215
|45
|Franklin
|610
|9
|40
|1
|George
|1749
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1005
|26
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2010
|64
|152
|31
|Hancock
|2138
|55
|70
|14
|Harrison
|11228
|160
|470
|57
|Hinds
|14400
|282
|698
|108
|Holmes
|1616
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|749
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2386
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8988
|159
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1500
|26
|34
|1
|Jefferson
|469
|14
|22
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|783
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5413
|98
|206
|39
|Kemper
|675
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4374
|85
|185
|50
|Lamar
|4291
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|5124
|171
|378
|88
|Lawrence
|927
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2122
|58
|81
|12
|Lee
|7927
|122
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2732
|102
|226
|49
|Lincoln
|2677
|79
|169
|36
|Lowndes
|4622
|93
|202
|41
|Madison
|7418
|139
|330
|61
|Marion
|1803
|65
|155
|22
|Marshall
|3001
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3137
|90
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|1008
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3074
|143
|191
|55
|Newton
|1665
|38
|83
|13
|Noxubee
|984
|20
|31
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3535
|76
|207
|34
|Panola
|3293
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2733
|83
|155
|31
|Perry
|917
|31
|20
|7
|Pike
|2298
|71
|118
|32
|Pontotoc
|3255
|42
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2197
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|615
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9202
|171
|329
|48
|Scott
|2188
|41
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|401
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2117
|65
|152
|19
|Smith
|1072
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1235
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2504
|62
|102
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1258
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2454
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2057
|41
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1617
|53
|101
|27
|Tunica
|773
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2999
|44
|105
|17
|Walthall
|1026
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2891
|79
|164
|37
|Washington
|4487
|117
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1747
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|810
|19
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|538
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1886
|53
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|1038
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2172
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|223,677
|4,884
|9,391
|1,727
