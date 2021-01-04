Trailing averages indicate January coronavirus numbers may be as bad (or worse) than December

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to be detected at near-record levels, the state reported Monday.

The daily averages of cases to date in January indicate the month may ultimately yield as many (or more) cases as were found in December.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Monday along with two-dozen more deaths. Over the last 14 days, approximately 28,177 cases were detected. By comparison, that’s more cases than were found in the entire month of October, just under 22,000.

The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 223,677.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Mississippi reported 13 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Monday. A total of 4,884 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,227 on Monday, after hitting a record high number of 2,239 on Sunday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,013 with Monday’s update. The statistic is at the highest level in 10 days.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1830 60 72 15 Alcorn 2289 41 121 18 Amite 890 23 54 7 Attala 1797 51 167 32 Benton 711 21 45 10 Bolivar 3550 95 223 30 Calhoun 1213 17 25 4 Carroll 952 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1639 37 51 15 Choctaw 539 11 1 0 Claiborne 734 20 43 9 Clarke 1227 59 108 29 Clay 1393 30 20 3 Coahoma 2014 52 127 11 Copiah 2236 45 74 9 Covington 1918 68 133 39 De Soto 15263 141 108 20 Forrest 5410 104 215 45 Franklin 610 9 40 1 George 1749 37 48 7 Greene 1005 26 52 6 Grenada 2010 64 152 31 Hancock 2138 55 70 14 Harrison 11228 160 470 57 Hinds 14400 282 698 108 Holmes 1616 67 103 20 Humphreys 749 22 33 8 Issaquena 152 4 0 0 Itawamba 2386 51 123 22 Jackson 8988 159 215 26 Jasper 1500 26 34 1 Jefferson 469 14 22 3 Jefferson Davis 783 24 8 1 Jones 5413 98 206 39 Kemper 675 19 44 9 Lafayette 4374 85 185 50 Lamar 4291 60 47 13 Lauderdale 5124 171 378 88 Lawrence 927 16 27 2 Leake 2122 58 81 12 Lee 7927 122 206 40 Leflore 2732 102 226 49 Lincoln 2677 79 169 36 Lowndes 4622 93 202 41 Madison 7418 139 330 61 Marion 1803 65 155 22 Marshall 3001 63 62 15 Monroe 3137 90 179 53 Montgomery 1008 31 54 9 Neshoba 3074 143 191 55 Newton 1665 38 83 13 Noxubee 984 20 31 4 Oktibbeha 3535 76 207 34 Panola 3293 71 103 13 Pearl River 2733 83 155 31 Perry 917 31 20 7 Pike 2298 71 118 32 Pontotoc 3255 42 21 3 Prentiss 2197 42 99 15 Quitman 615 7 0 0 Rankin 9202 171 329 48 Scott 2188 41 37 4 Sharkey 401 17 43 8 Simpson 2117 65 152 19 Smith 1072 20 55 8 Stone 1235 18 78 9 Sunflower 2504 62 102 15 Tallahatchie 1258 33 43 7 Tate 2454 56 80 19 Tippah 2057 41 80 5 Tishomingo 1617 53 101 27 Tunica 773 19 15 2 Union 2999 44 105 17 Walthall 1026 34 67 13 Warren 2891 79 164 37 Washington 4487 117 187 39 Wayne 1747 27 68 11 Webster 810 19 57 11 Wilkinson 538 24 24 5 Winston 1886 53 105 28 Yalobusha 1038 33 81 22 Yazoo 2172 50 138 17 Total 223,677 4,884 9,391 1,727

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

