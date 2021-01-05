Body of Mississippi man discovered at national forest roadside park identified

Officials have identified the body of a Mississippi man discovered at a national forest roadside park in Greene County.

The body of Cameron Perryman, 33, of Lucedale was discovered by a hunter approximately seven miles south of McLain off Highway 57 at the DeSoto National Forest roadside park, according to WLOX news in Biloxi.

Perryman was reportedly last seen alive late on the evening of Dec. 31, 2020. The hunter discovered Perryman’s body hours later.

The body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for further analysis.

Authorities have not released any details in the case and have not said whether they believe a crime had been committed.

The incident is now being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who has any information about Perryman is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

