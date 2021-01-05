Man gets two life sentences, plus 30 years for killing wife, stepdaughter, burning bodies

A Mississippi man convicted of murdering his wife and stepdaughter and burning their bodies was sentenced to two life sentences plus 30 years in prison.

Walter Simpson, 47, was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff. Simpson was convicted of the murder in October 2020.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a resident in the Camden area of the county where they found two burned bodies inside the home where Walter and Falonda Simpson and Falonda’s daughter Davonda Washington lived.

An investigation revealed both bodies had multiple stab wounds.

“We want to again tell the victims’ families that we are so sorry that this happened to their loved ones,” said District Attorney John Bramlett. “We hope it brings them some closure to know that Mr. Simpson will never get out of prison as they continue to grieve their loved ones.”

