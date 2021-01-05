Mississippi reports record number of coronavirus deaths; total deaths approach 5,000
Mississippi reported a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday with the majority of the reported deaths coming in the last week.
Mississippi reported 91 additional deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus patients Tuesday. The number of deaths reported was an all-time high. A total of 4,975 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last 24 hours. The state reports that of the 91 deaths 76 occurred between December 30 and January 4. The remaining 15 deaths occurred earlier in December.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,766 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Tuesday.
The latest numbers bring the total cases found in the state to 225,444.
The high number of cases has led to extreme pressure put on the state’s hospital system.
Through Tuesday, Mississippi hospitals had only 61 available ICU beds, meaning the state’s collective ICU capacity was more than 93-percent full.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,202 on Tuesday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,982 with Tuesday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1846
|62
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2310
|44
|121
|18
|Amite
|897
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1810
|52
|167
|32
|Benton
|715
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3569
|96
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1224
|18
|25
|4
|Carroll
|959
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1669
|37
|51
|15
|Choctaw
|543
|11
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|740
|21
|44
|9
|Clarke
|1239
|59
|108
|29
|Clay
|1410
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|2026
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2245
|47
|74
|9
|Covington
|1932
|68
|134
|39
|De Soto
|15363
|145
|108
|20
|Forrest
|5439
|105
|216
|46
|Franklin
|618
|9
|40
|1
|George
|1773
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1009
|27
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2023
|65
|153
|32
|Hancock
|2167
|56
|70
|14
|Harrison
|11344
|164
|473
|58
|Hinds
|14467
|290
|720
|108
|Holmes
|1618
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|752
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|5
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2408
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|9057
|164
|215
|27
|Jasper
|1520
|30
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|472
|16
|22
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|793
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5455
|98
|208
|39
|Kemper
|681
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4401
|86
|186
|51
|Lamar
|4335
|61
|48
|13
|Lauderdale
|5169
|171
|379
|88
|Lawrence
|936
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2128
|59
|81
|12
|Lee
|8075
|123
|210
|40
|Leflore
|2752
|102
|226
|49
|Lincoln
|2698
|80
|169
|36
|Lowndes
|4673
|97
|209
|43
|Madison
|7447
|145
|341
|63
|Marion
|1813
|66
|155
|22
|Marshall
|3027
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3184
|91
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|1015
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3087
|144
|191
|55
|Newton
|1677
|40
|83
|14
|Noxubee
|999
|20
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3565
|78
|207
|34
|Panola
|3318
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2773
|85
|156
|31
|Perry
|919
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2318
|72
|118
|32
|Pontotoc
|3294
|44
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2229
|45
|99
|15
|Quitman
|617
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9228
|175
|329
|48
|Scott
|2199
|41
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|403
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2132
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1079
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1252
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2513
|62
|102
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1265
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2469
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2075
|41
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1629
|53
|101
|27
|Tunica
|780
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|3033
|46
|105
|17
|Walthall
|1029
|35
|67
|13
|Warren
|2914
|80
|164
|37
|Washington
|4504
|119
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1765
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|821
|21
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|541
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1889
|58
|105
|31
|Yalobusha
|1046
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2184
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|225,444
|4,975
|9,452
|1,742
