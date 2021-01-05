Officials: Investigation under way after child reported missing from home on Mississippi-Louisiana border found safe
A child who was reported missing from her family’s home near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has been located safely.
According to a Jan. 4 news release from Louisiana State Police, “Emma Ezell has been located safe. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling any investigation into this matter and any questions should be directed to them.”
Ezell, an 11-year-old from the city of Tallulah, had been reported missing early Monday morning and has since been found.
