Police searching for missing Mississippi teen

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old last seen on Jan. 3.

The Gulfport Police Department said they are looking for Camarria Carter of Gulfport.

She is described as a black female, 13-years-old. She is 4’11” and 95 pounds. She was last seen in the area of 3318 39th Avenue on January 3rd.

Carter was last seen wearing a red hoodie and yoga pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

