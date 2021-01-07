Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high as ICU beds almost gone

Mississippi reported a new record high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in state hospitals.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that through Tuesday 1,433 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patients were hospitalized with another 62 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 that had not been confirmed by test.

In the same period the state reported that 94 percent of all Mississippi ICU beds were occupied leaving only 53 beds available across the state, another record low.

More than 4 out of 10 ICU beds in use are filled with COVID-19 patients, the state reported.

Mississippi reported a record high number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 3,255 new cases.

