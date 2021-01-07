Mississippi shatters single-day new coronavirus case record

Approximately two weeks after Christmas, Mississippi just shattered another record for the new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a single day.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Health Department reported 3,255 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 231,490.

In addition, the state reported another 48 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,061.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,240 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,060 with Thursday’s update.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s website was down early Thursday so county-by-county numbers were not immediately available.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

