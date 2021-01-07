January 7, 2021

One teen dead, another teen in custody after shooting on Gulf Coast

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:46 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Wednesday night.

Pascagoula police officers responded a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting on Argentina Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures until the victim was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he later died.

Officials say a 14-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

