State announces list of Mississippi’s 10 most wanted fugitives

The State of Mississippi has announced the launch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

This list is compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies throughout the state and includes ten of Mississippi’s most wanted fugitives. The list is available at www.dps.ms.gov/ms-most-wanted and on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s social media platforms.

“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” Gov.Tate Reeves said. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”

“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

It is important to note that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.

On the current list are:

Allan D. Henderson, 48, wanted for absconding supervision. Last known address: 411 Benning Road, Jackson, MS 39206

Oscar Christopher McNeil, 34, wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery. Last known address 4722 Roberta Circle, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Harold Lee Higgins, 63, wanted for absconding supervision. Last known address 107 Pine Knoll Drive, Apt. 104,

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Ridgeland, MS 39157 Charles Rhodes Chandler, 60, wanted for absconding supervision. Last known address 3172 Curry Woods Circle,

Orlando, FL 32822

Orlando, FL 32822 Sarah Hope Thorpe, 42, wanted for two counts of accessory after the fact for murder. Last known address

512 Deerfield Road, Natchez, MS 39194

512 Deerfield Road, Natchez, MS 39194 George Dewitt Robinson, Jr., 37, wanted for sexual battery. Last known address 1125 Elm Street,

Lambert, MS 38643

Lambert, MS 38643 Jessie Dennis, Jr., 38, wanted for felony rape. Last known address 25 Belk Road,

Doddsville, MS 38736

Doddsville, MS 38736 Burnell Emile McCann, 41, wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Last known address 213 Lavelle Drive,

Gulfport, MS 39503

Gulfport, MS 39503 Kevin Donald Cope, Jr., 42, wanted for child molesting child fondling. Last known address 4123 Hwy. 567,

Liberty, MS 39645

Liberty, MS 39645 Gary Mitchell, 57, wanted for child molesting. Last known address 6327 East Homochitto Road,

Gloster, MS 39638

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

