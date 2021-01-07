Train strikes, kills man walking on railroad tracks in Mississippi
A man walking on a stretch of railroad tracks in Mississippi was killed Thursday morning after he was struck by an oncoming train.
The man, who was described as a white man estimated to be in his 50s, was not immediately identified.
Police said the man was walking along train tracks in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, late Thursday morning and didn’t respond to the train’s horn.
