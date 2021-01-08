January 8, 2021

New coronavirus cases in January on pace to total much worse than December’s record high

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:28 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

Mississippi’s battle with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus continued at near-record levels Friday.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday 2,175 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 233,665.

The pace at which new cases is being detected is higher than in December, Mississippi’s worst month for new cases. December had more than 62,500 cases reported. January’s pace, if it continued, would cause the total cases to approach 70,000.

In addition, the state reported another 40 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,101. In the first eight days of January 314 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at 93-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 44 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,183 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,106 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1892 64 72 15
Alcorn 2439 45 127 19
Amite 915 23 54 7
Attala 1850 54 171 34
Benton 757 21 45 10
Bolivar 3711 99 223 30
Calhoun 1269 19 25 4
Carroll 987 18 46 9
Chickasaw 1728 41 53 15
Choctaw 566 11 1 0
Claiborne 779 22 44 9
Clarke 1276 60 108 30
Clay 1468 30 24 3
Coahoma 2092 53 127 11
Copiah 2281 47 74 9
Covington 1996 68 134 39
De Soto 15910 151 110 22
Forrest 5620 108 224 47
Franklin 629 12 40 2
George 1803 37 48 7
Greene 1031 27 52 6
Grenada 2066 65 153 32
Hancock 2290 57 70 15
Harrison 11904 169 475 58
Hinds 14999 294 754 110
Holmes 1636 67 103 20
Humphreys 773 22 33 8
Issaquena 154 5 0 0
Itawamba 2472 56 124 22
Jackson 9423 166 215 28
Jasper 1573 31 35 2
Jefferson 494 17 23 4
Jefferson Davis 808 24 8 1
Jones 5716 100 215 41
Kemper 727 19 44 9
Lafayette 4535 87 187 52
Lamar 4505 61 52 13
Lauderdale 5351 173 407 88
Lawrence 957 17 27 2
Leake 2196 60 88 12
Lee 8305 131 212 41
Leflore 2850 104 233 50
Lincoln 2774 81 170 36
Lowndes 4902 98 210 44
Madison 7723 149 351 65
Marion 1918 68 157 22
Marshall 3144 63 64 15
Monroe 3323 95 189 53
Montgomery 1040 32 54 9
Neshoba 3187 147 197 56
Newton 1730 41 84 14
Noxubee 1030 20 32 4
Oktibbeha 3685 78 211 35
Panola 3397 72 102 13
Pearl River 2926 88 157 31
Perry 938 31 21 7
Pike 2385 74 119 34
Pontotoc 3391 48 37 3
Prentiss 2305 46 99 15
Quitman 631 7 0 0
Rankin 9663 180 338 52
Scott 2280 42 39 4
Sharkey 408 17 43 8
Simpson 2215 66 152 19
Smith 1122 20 58 8
Stone 1302 18 83 9
Sunflower 2634 66 108 15
Tallahatchie 1302 33 43 7
Tate 2531 58 80 19
Tippah 2172 43 99 5
Tishomingo 1684 56 101 27
Tunica 800 19 18 2
Union 3159 52 117 18
Walthall 1066 36 67 13
Warren 3075 85 163 37
Washington 4587 119 188 39
Wayne 1840 27 69 11
Webster 863 24 57 11
Wilkinson 556 24 24 5
Winston 1927 58 114 32
Yalobusha 1082 33 81 22
Yazoo 2235 52 139 18
Total 233,665 5,101 9,695 1,773
