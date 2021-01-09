Mississippi shatters new coronavirus case records again as January’s spread rages on

Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped dramatically Saturday making new record highs as the state reported more than 3,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Saturday 3,203 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 236,868.

In the last 14 days almost 32,000 new cases have been found in Mississippi, more than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

The pace at which new cases is being detected in January is higher than in December, Mississippi’s worst month for new cases. December had more than 62,500 cases reported. January’s pace, if it continued, would cause the total cases to top 70,000.

In addition, the state reported another 46 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 5,146. In the first nine days of January 360 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at 93-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 44 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,370 on Saturday, a new all-time high.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,275 with Saturday’s update, also a new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1924 64 72 15 Alcorn 2469 45 * 127 19 Amite 931 25 54 7 Attala 1865 55 * 171 34 Benton 770 22 45 10 Bolivar 3796 101 223 30 Calhoun 1279 19 25 4 Carroll 1003 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1746 42 53 15 Choctaw 569 12 1 0 Claiborne 790 22 44 9 Clarke 1302 60 110 30 Clay 1480 31 * 24 3 Coahoma 2119 53 127 11 Copiah 2306 47 75 9 Covington 2019 68 135 39 De Soto 16090 152 111 22 Forrest 5667 110 224 48 Franklin 638 12 40 2 George 1841 37 48 7 Greene 1045 27 52 6 Grenada 2082 67 155 32 Hancock 2320 56 * 69 14 Harrison 12085 172 * 477 59 Hinds 15180 295 761 110 Holmes 1646 67 103 20 Humphreys 784 22 33 8 Issaquena 154 6 0 0 Itawamba 2486 56 124 22 Jackson 9522 166 215 28 Jasper 1586 31 35 2 Jefferson 504 17 30 4 Jefferson Davis 815 24 8 1 Jones 5825 101 215 41 Kemper 732 19 44 9 Lafayette 4633 87 187 52 Lamar 4562 61 52 13 Lauderdale 5428 173 407 88 Lawrence 971 17 27 2 Leake 2211 60 88 12 Lee 8403 133 214 41 Leflore 2890 104 233 50 Lincoln 2818 81 170 36 Lowndes 4976 98 210 44 Madison 7796 151 351 66 Marion 1948 69 157 22 Marshall 3211 63 64 15 Monroe 3369 96 189 53 Montgomery 1050 32 54 9 Neshoba 3201 148 197 56 Newton 1752 41 86 14 Noxubee 1047 20 32 4 Oktibbeha 3751 78 212 35 Panola 3455 73 102 13 Pearl River 2999 89 158 31 Perry 947 31 21 7 Pike 2437 75 119 34 Pontotoc 3424 49 37 4 Prentiss 2330 47 99 15 Quitman 637 7 0 0 Rankin 9872 186 * 364 53 Scott 2304 42 39 4 Sharkey 410 17 43 8 Simpson 2234 66 152 19 Smith 1132 20 58 8 Stone 1335 18 83 9 Sunflower 2689 67 111 16 Tallahatchie 1321 33 43 7 Tate 2549 58 80 19 Tippah 2206 43 101 5 Tishomingo 1724 56 101 27 Tunica 806 20 18 2 Union 3205 54 117 19 Walthall 1073 36 67 13 Warren 3166 88 163 37 Washington 4621 119 188 39 Wayne 1864 27 69 11 Webster 865 23 * 58 11 Wilkinson 558 24 24 5 Winston 1937 59 114 32 Yalobusha 1095 34 81 22 Yazoo 2286 52 139 18 Total 236,868 5,146 9,755 1,779 * Note: One death previously reported in Attala County has been corrected to Rankin County, one death previously reported in Hancock County has been corrected to Harrison County, and one death previously reported in Webster County has been corrected to Clay County. One death in Alcorn County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

