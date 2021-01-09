State releases list of Mississippi hospitals, others locations providing the coronavirus vaccine

The Mississippi State Department of Health released on Friday a list of places other than certain health departments with available coronavirus vaccines.

The vaccines are only available for health care workers and people age 75 and older.

Anyone wanting to get a vaccine at any of these locations should call ahead to arrange for one.

Expect the list of locations to grow since state health leaders said at least 170 locations across Mississippi expressed an interest in providing coronavirus vaccinations.

Below is a list of the locations on Friday’s MSDH list. Click here to see the complete list with addresses and phone numbers from the state health agency.

Alcorn — Magnolia Regional Health Center

Attala — Baptist Medical Center Attala

Attala — Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko

Chickasaw — Trace Regional Hospital

Claiborne — Claiborne County Medical Center

Copiah — City Drug Pharmacy and Gifts

Copiah — Copiah County Medical Center

Covington — Covington County Hospital

Desoto — Methodist Healthcare-Olive Branch Hospital

Franklin — Franklin County Memorial Hospital

George — Coastal Family Health Center Lucedale

George — George County Hospital

Greene — Coastal Family Health Center Stateline

Grenada — University of Mississippi Medical Center

Hancock — Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock

Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center Biloxi

Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center D’Iberville

Harrison — Coastal Family Health Center-Saucier

Harrison — Singing River Gulfport

Harrison — Gulfport Memorial Hospital

Hinds — JHCHC-Main

Holmes — Mallory Community Health Center Lexington

Holmes — UMMC Holmes County

Jackson — Coastal Family Health Center Vancleave

Jasper — Jasper General Hospital

Jefferson — Jefferson County Hospital

Jones — South Central Regional Medical Center

Leake — Baptist Medical Center – Leake

Leake — Baptist Medical Clinic-Primary Care

Marshall —Williams Medical Clinic

Neshoba — Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing

Oktibbeha — Oktibbeha County Health Department

Panola — Panola Medical Center

Pearl River — Pearl River County Hospital

Perry — Perry County General Hospital

Scott — Lackey Memorial Hospital

Simpson — Magee General Hospital

Tippah — Duncan’s Pharmacy

Union Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County

Walthall — Walthall General Hospital

Winston — Louisville Medical Center

Yalobusha — Arrington Medical Clinic

Yalobusha — Odom Rural Health Clinic

Yazoo — Baptist Medical Center Yazoo

