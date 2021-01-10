Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 13-year-old Zikeria Virgil of Jackson.
She is described as a black female, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Zikeria was last seen Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. on Brookley Street. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike jacket, blue jeans, a black hair bonnet, and a Nike book bag.
A family member says Zikeria has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zikeria Virgil, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Parts of Mississippi expect snow Sunday night, Monday morning
Portions of Mississippi are likely to see snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters predict. The National Weather Service said... read more