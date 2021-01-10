Mississippi’s new coronavirus case averages break new records for second-straight day

For the second-straight day, Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases made new record highs Sunday as the state reported more cases and deaths.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Sunday 2,214 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 239,082.

In the last 14 days almost 32,700 new cases have been found in Mississippi, more than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.

The pace at which new cases is being detected in January is higher than in December, Mississippi’s worst month for new cases. December had more than 62,500 cases reported. January’s pace, if it continued, would cause the total cases to top 70,000.

In addition, the state reported another 22 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 5,167. In the first nine days of January 382 deaths have been reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 182,103 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of new cases over the last several weeks has put pressure on the state’s hospital system.

Through Friday’s statistics, Mississippi’s total ICU capacity was operating at more than 94-percent full. Of the occupied ICU beds, approximately 41 percent were filled by COVID-19 patients.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,432 on Sunday, a new all-time high.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,335 with Sunday’s update, also a new all-time high.

