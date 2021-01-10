Photo gallery: Snow blankets sections of Mississippi
A winter snowstorm moved across west-central Mississippi Sunday night leaving a blanket of snow across a large swath of the state.
On the southern end of the storm’s path, light snow-covered areas of southwest Mississippi including the city of Natchez.
Areas near Vicksburg and Yazoo City were forecast to receive a few inches
