How much snow did we get? Mississippi residents report accumulation totals from across region

The National Weather Service in Jackson posted a series of photos of Mississippi residents using their rulers and tape measures to report how much snow has fallen on the ground.

A roundup of some totals reported from state residents include:

Ebenezer – 3 inches

Yazoo County – 2 inches

Lowndes County – 2 pus inches

Edinburg – 4.5 inches

Vicksburg – 3.5 inches

Union – 3 inches

Maben – 2.5 inchesBelow are examples of some of the snow totals being reported in the state from Mississippians.

VIEWER PHOTOS: Ebenezer, MS Wow! More than 3.0” of snow has accumulated in Holmes County ☃️ 📸: Lafonda Southern Shaffer@NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/4x3eiZfJ8d — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) January 11, 2021

Pulling out the measuring tape. Looking close to 2inches here in Yazoo❄️❄️ @StormTeam12 @WJTV pic.twitter.com/IdAmoOP6fy — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) January 11, 2021

Got a solid 2 inches of snow in New Hope in Lowndes County and it’s still falling. ⁦@WCBIWEATHER⁩ ⁦@NWSJacksonMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/psRW7dSTL1 — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) January 11, 2021

Snow has essentially ended in Warren County, but I think they hit the jackpot!! ❄️ A viewer reports 3.5″ of snowfall in downtown Vicksburg on Drummond Street. This is a perfect verification of the forecast/winter storm warning. 📷: Julie LeBlanc @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/aNo6hkIu7w — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) January 11, 2021

2-3” in Louisville captured by Clark at about 6:15am. Sent via the @WTVAWeather app. pic.twitter.com/IFZff1kW4W — Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) January 11, 2021

0.4” of new snow recorded during the 12Z(6AM) observation at @NWSJacksonMS. 1.2” total accumulated snow so far. pic.twitter.com/B6bZSWBZFZ — John P. Moore III (@WxTrey) January 11, 2021

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

