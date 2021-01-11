January 11, 2021

How much snow did we get? Mississippi residents report accumulation totals from across region

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:31 am Monday, January 11, 2021

The National Weather Service in Jackson posted a series of photos of Mississippi residents using their rulers and tape measures to report how much snow has fallen on the ground.

A roundup of some totals reported from state residents include:

  • Ebenezer – 3 inches
  • Yazoo County – 2 inches
  • Lowndes County – 2 pus inches
  • Edinburg – 4.5 inches
  • Vicksburg – 3.5 inches
  • Union – 3 inches
  • Maben – 2.5 inchesBelow are examples of some of the snow totals being reported in the state from Mississippians.

Print Article