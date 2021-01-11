Mississippi baker takes time out from creating over-the-top cakes to helping make over-the-top snowman honoring firefighters

An award-winning Mississippi cake designer and bakery owner took off a few hours Monday morning to create a masterpiece — not in cake and sugar — but in snow.

Jeff Taylor, co-owner of Sweet T’s Bakery and Cupcake Shop, in Oxford joined forces with Jamie Phillips, Eric Craine and Eddie Mounce to create a snowman in the shape of a bear dressed in a firefighter uniform.

“We don’t get many chances to build a snowman here in Mississippi. So Jamie Phillips, Eric Craine, Eddie Mounce and myself made the most out of the small window before it got above freezing!!” Taylor posted on Facebook.



The tall snowman wearing a firefighter hat and carrying an ax was turning heads in Oxford and online.

Taylor is no stranger to making elaborate sculptures, having participated in several over-the-top baking competitions on Food Network. Sweet T’s Bakery has won two Cake Wars Championships and recently participated in Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

