Two people die after SUV collides with car backing out of driveay

Two people died Saturday morning when an SUV collided with a car backing out of a driveway.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the fatal accident happened on Highway 413 near Pollard Road in Choctaw County.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash.

MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom told WTVA news that a northbound SUV collided with a car as the car was backing out of a driveway onto the highway.

Beckom identified the driver of the car as Gabrielle Valdez, 21, of French Camp.

He identified the driver of the SUV as Tabatha McKay, 30, of Weir.

