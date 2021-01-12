Oust Trump? Mississippi congressional reps split by party affiliation

Mississippi’s congressional delegation is split – currently by party line – on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office, with the state’s lone Democrat supporting impeachment and two Republicans saying the focus should be on national “healing.”

At least 213 House Democrats say they support an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” after hundreds of his supporters overtook the Capitol last Wednesday in an effort to stop the process of certifying Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the November presidential election.

Democrats have privately and publicly urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would force Trump to step down with a majority vote of the president’s cabinet. Pence’s reported refusal to take that step means the impeachment process could begin as early as Wednesday and move quickly.

Wicker, who was the only Republican member of the state’s congressional delegation to not challenge Biden’s overwhelming victory over Trump, said he opposes efforts to impeach Trump or to remove him through the 25th Amendment.

“In accordance with our Constitution, the orderly transfer of power will occur at noon on Jan. 20. The best way for our country to heal and move past the events of last week would be for this process to continue,” Wicker said in a statement.

In a statement, Guest said, “… I believe the resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump and the articles of impeachment that are being discussed in the House of Representatives would be counterproductive and divide our country even further. As we begin preparing for a transfer of power from one administration to another in less than 10 days, I believe it is vitally important to allow our nation to heal, and I believe these actions that are being pushed on the House floor would prevent our nation from beginning the healing process.

“At this decisive moment in our history, we must focus on uniting our country and avoid stoking the fiery tensions currently consuming our nation.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the only Democrat in Mississippi’s delegation, has gone on record as supporting the impeachment effort against Trump.

“Trump’s lack of character continues to show,” Thompson said this week on social media. “By not attending the Biden-Harris inauguration his legacy of being the worst president is cemented in history. Good riddance.”

Other members of the congressional delegation – Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Republican Reps. Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo – have not gone on record about whether they support efforts to impeach or remove Trump from office.

After Trump and other allies spoke to the crowd Wednesday morning, they marched to the Capitol, where Congress was performing its constitutional duty to count the electors and to certify the results. The mob overwhelmed law enforcement, entered the building and for a period of time stopped the counting. The assault resulted in five deaths. Multiple arrests have been made, including of people who entered the building or were on the grounds with guns and explosives – some of whom allegedly threatened to kill members of the nation’s elected leadership.

By Bobby Harrison, Mississippi Today

