Police searching for southwest Mississippi teen missing for a week
Lincoln County officials are searching for a Mississippi teenager who has been missing for a week.
Brookhaven Police said 14-year-old Tralisia Williams was reported missing on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
She reportedly left home around 1:15 p.m. and was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and flip flops.
Family and community members knocked on doors and searched areas in and around Brookhaven this past weekend, but to no avail.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tralisia Williams, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)833-2424.
You Might Like
Leader of Mississippi Patriot Party: Congress declared war on American people on Jan. 6
The leader of a local conservative group called the Patriot Party of Mississippi said that he believes Congress declared war... read more