Louisiana hunters find human remains in woods
Hunters found human remains in Louisiana, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
News outlets report that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office retrieved the remains after getting a call from the hunters about noon Friday in woods near Franklin.
The sheriff’s office did not describe the condition of the remains, The Advertiser noted.
An autopsy will try to determine the cause of death, KLFY-TV reported.
