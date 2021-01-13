Mississippi’s coronavirus case spread continues to grow as vaccination plans ramp up
As Mississippi begins to ramp up its COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination efforts, the state on Monday reported dozens more deaths and approximately 2,000 more new cases of the virus.
The state reported 31 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,315. In the first 13 days of January 530 deaths have been reported.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the last 24 hours.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported Wednesday 1,942 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 243,899.
On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that the state would expand vaccination efforts to begin giving the vaccine to residents 65 years and older and adults with underlying medical conditions.
In the last 14 days, approximately 31,000 new cases have been found in Mississippi. That’s more cases so far in January than all but two complete months of the pandemic — July and December.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,238 on Wednesday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,203 with Wednesday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1993
|65
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2547
|50
|128
|19
|Amite
|950
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1901
|57
|173
|34
|Benton
|796
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3881
|105
|224
|31
|Calhoun
|1311
|20
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1018
|20
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1793
|42
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|587
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|832
|24
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1345
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1538
|32
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2185
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2343
|47
|75
|9
|Covington
|2054
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16627
|164
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5786
|113
|224
|49
|Franklin
|643
|13
|40
|2
|George
|1937
|37
|59
|7
|Greene
|1079
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2123
|69
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2433
|57
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12698
|185
|476
|61
|Hinds
|15605
|309
|761
|111
|Holmes
|1668
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|798
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|155
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2553
|57
|125
|22
|Jackson
|9898
|172
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1622
|32
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|514
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|826
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6038
|108
|215
|41
|Kemper
|750
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4789
|91
|187
|54
|Lamar
|4671
|62
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5627
|174
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|991
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2254
|64
|88
|14
|Lee
|8603
|135
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2946
|104
|234
|50
|Lincoln
|2877
|83
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5137
|104
|214
|49
|Madison
|7937
|156
|354
|67
|Marion
|2007
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3315
|64
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3439
|100
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1070
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3282
|149
|197
|56
|Newton
|1835
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1079
|21
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3812
|79
|214
|36
|Panola
|3535
|73
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3100
|91
|158
|31
|Perry
|985
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2524
|76
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3547
|51
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2380
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|654
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10243
|201
|365
|57
|Scott
|2362
|43
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|416
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2285
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1160
|22
|58
|8
|Stone
|1373
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2736
|68
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1352
|33
|48
|7
|Tate
|2623
|59
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2315
|45
|101
|5
|Tishomingo
|1773
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|835
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3330
|55
|125
|19
|Walthall
|1096
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3305
|91
|165
|37
|Washington
|4682
|121
|189
|39
|Wayne
|1911
|29
|69
|11
|Webster
|891
|23
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|571
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1957
|59
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1121
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2339
|53
|139
|18
|Total
|243,899
|5,315
|9,810
|1,800
