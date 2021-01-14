Mississippi coronavirus new cases moderate slightly, but deaths keep rolling in
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across Mississippi seems to have slowed slightly with the latest data released from the state, but deaths continue to climb at an alarming rate.
The state reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 5,356. In the first 14 days of January 571 deaths have been reported, making it fourth on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported Thursday 1,948 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 245,847.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,051 on Thursday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,145 with Thursday’s update.
Both the 7-day and 14-day averages are down from records set earlier this week.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2000
|65
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2578
|50
|128
|19
|Amite
|957
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1909
|58
|173
|34
|Benton
|797
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3915
|105
|224
|31
|Calhoun
|1320
|21
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1023
|20
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1799
|43
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|594
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|841
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1351
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1556
|32
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2190
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2356
|49
|75
|9
|Covington
|2071
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16717
|168
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5826
|117
|224
|50
|Franklin
|646
|13
|40
|2
|George
|1959
|37
|59
|7
|Greene
|1082
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2139
|70
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2469
|57
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12806
|188
|476
|61
|Hinds
|15748
|310
|761
|112
|Holmes
|1674
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|803
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|157
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2570
|58
|125
|22
|Jackson
|9996
|172
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1635
|33
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|520
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|829
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6112
|108
|216
|41
|Kemper
|756
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4827
|92
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4711
|62
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5672
|174
|410
|88
|Lawrence
|998
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2267
|64
|88
|14
|Lee
|8666
|135
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2969
|104
|234
|50
|Lincoln
|2901
|85
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5186
|106
|228
|50
|Madison
|7994
|158
|354
|67
|Marion
|2033
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3332
|64
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3463
|101
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1071
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3310
|149
|197
|56
|Newton
|1851
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1089
|22
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3842
|79
|214
|36
|Panola
|3572
|74
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3138
|91
|158
|31
|Perry
|986
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2548
|76
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3565
|52
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2400
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|667
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10334
|204
|371
|57
|Scott
|2387
|43
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|423
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2301
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1173
|22
|58
|8
|Stone
|1388
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2758
|68
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1370
|33
|49
|7
|Tate
|2647
|59
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2338
|45
|107
|5
|Tishomingo
|1790
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|840
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3347
|55
|125
|19
|Walthall
|1105
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3346
|92
|165
|37
|Washington
|4700
|122
|189
|39
|Wayne
|1930
|29
|69
|11
|Webster
|900
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|574
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1962
|60
|114
|33
|Yalobusha
|1125
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2350
|54
|139
|18
|Total
|245,847
|5,356
|9,842
|1,804
