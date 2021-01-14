Mississippi coronavirus new cases moderate slightly, but deaths keep rolling in

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across Mississippi seems to have slowed slightly with the latest data released from the state, but deaths continue to climb at an alarming rate.

The state reported 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 5,356. In the first 14 days of January 571 deaths have been reported, making it fourth on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Thursday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Thursday 1,948 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 245,847.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,051 on Thursday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,145 with Thursday’s update.

Both the 7-day and 14-day averages are down from records set earlier this week.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2000 65 72 15 Alcorn 2578 50 128 19 Amite 957 25 54 7 Attala 1909 58 173 34 Benton 797 22 45 10 Bolivar 3915 105 224 31 Calhoun 1320 21 26 4 Carroll 1023 20 47 9 Chickasaw 1799 43 53 15 Choctaw 594 12 1 0 Claiborne 841 25 45 9 Clarke 1351 60 110 30 Clay 1556 32 24 3 Coahoma 2190 54 128 11 Copiah 2356 49 75 9 Covington 2071 71 135 39 De Soto 16717 168 111 22 Forrest 5826 117 224 50 Franklin 646 13 40 2 George 1959 37 59 7 Greene 1082 29 52 6 Grenada 2139 70 155 32 Hancock 2469 57 69 14 Harrison 12806 188 476 61 Hinds 15748 310 761 112 Holmes 1674 67 103 20 Humphreys 803 24 33 8 Issaquena 157 6 0 0 Itawamba 2570 58 125 22 Jackson 9996 172 215 28 Jasper 1635 33 35 2 Jefferson 520 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 829 25 8 1 Jones 6112 108 216 41 Kemper 756 20 44 9 Lafayette 4827 92 188 54 Lamar 4711 62 52 13 Lauderdale 5672 174 410 88 Lawrence 998 17 27 2 Leake 2267 64 88 14 Lee 8666 135 214 41 Leflore 2969 104 234 50 Lincoln 2901 85 171 36 Lowndes 5186 106 228 50 Madison 7994 158 354 67 Marion 2033 71 157 23 Marshall 3332 64 64 15 Monroe 3463 101 189 53 Montgomery 1071 34 54 9 Neshoba 3310 149 197 56 Newton 1851 42 86 14 Noxubee 1089 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3842 79 214 36 Panola 3572 74 102 13 Pearl River 3138 91 158 31 Perry 986 31 21 7 Pike 2548 76 119 34 Pontotoc 3565 52 42 4 Prentiss 2400 47 99 15 Quitman 667 8 0 0 Rankin 10334 204 371 57 Scott 2387 43 39 4 Sharkey 423 17 43 8 Simpson 2301 66 152 19 Smith 1173 22 58 8 Stone 1388 18 83 9 Sunflower 2758 68 111 16 Tallahatchie 1370 33 49 7 Tate 2647 59 80 19 Tippah 2338 45 107 5 Tishomingo 1790 59 101 27 Tunica 840 21 18 2 Union 3347 55 125 19 Walthall 1105 36 67 13 Warren 3346 92 165 37 Washington 4700 122 189 39 Wayne 1930 29 69 11 Webster 900 24 58 11 Wilkinson 574 24 24 5 Winston 1962 60 114 33 Yalobusha 1125 34 82 22 Yazoo 2350 54 139 18 Total 245,847 5,356 9,842 1,804

