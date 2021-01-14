Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle collision on Texas highway

A 24-year-old Mississippi man died after his car collided with a Freightliner semi-truck on a Texas highway Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that John R. Lunn, 24, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, died after a Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer failed to yield the right of way while exiting a private drive and collided with Lunn’s 2008 Nissan Altima.

Lunn was traveling north on Highway 349 – about 7 miles north of Midland – when the collision happened. Lunn was wearing his seatbelt.

The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. in Martin County, DPS reported.

