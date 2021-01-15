BREAKING: Deadly shooting at Mississippi courthouse
One person has been confirmed dead another person injured after a shooting Friday afternoon at a Mississippi courthouse.
Gulf Coast media report a shooting occurred at the Harrison County Courthouse in Biloxi.
A person wearing a uniform was transported from the scene with what appeared to be a leg injury, WLOX-TV reported.
The Sun Herald newspaper reported that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was at the scene likely indicating a police officer was involved in the shooting.
The story is developing. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
