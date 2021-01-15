Highway patrol: Deer thrown off Mississippi interstate bridge crashes into front cab of semi-truck below
One Mississippi truck driver escaped serious injury when someone dropped a deer off an overpass, sending the animal carcass crashing into his truck cab.
The incident happened on I-55 at the Holmes County State Park exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the people who threw the deer off the bridge face multiple charges from MHP and Game and Fishing violations.
A witness reported seeing two people hoisting the deer over the bridge and then dropping it. Although the animal crashed into a truck cab driving along the interstate, the driver of the truck escaped injury.
Sergeant Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told WLBT news that the situation could have been catastrophic, possibly deadly if the animal had been larger.
The Highway Patrol says the individuals also dropped bricks onto two other vehicles after the deer. Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.
