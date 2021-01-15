January 15, 2021

January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:03 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

January became the third-deadliest month of Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus battle Friday with the latest numbers released from the state. The state’s top doctors says the month is likely to be Mississippi’s deadliest soon.

“Jan will likely be the worst month for COVID deaths by far,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Thursday.  “Until we get good vaccination penetration and better control over the pandemic please continue to wear a mask in public and avoid social gatherings.”

The state reported 55 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,411. In the first 14 days of January 626 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday 2,342 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 248,189.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,075 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,129 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2016 66 72 15
Alcorn 2606 51 128 19
Amite 964 25 54 7
Attala 1916 58 173 34
Benton 803 23 45 10
Bolivar 3941 106 225 31
Calhoun 1333 21 26 4
Carroll 1037 21 47 9
Chickasaw 1812 43 53 15
Choctaw 596 13 1 0
Claiborne 851 25 45 9
Clarke 1364 60 110 30
Clay 1567 32 24 3
Coahoma 2231 54 128 11
Copiah 2374 49 75 9
Covington 2088 71 135 39
De Soto 16841 171 111 22
Forrest 5870 117 224 50
Franklin 653 15 40 4
George 1974 38 59 7
Greene 1089 29 52 6
Grenada 2157 70 155 32
Hancock 2535 57 69 14
Harrison 13037 191 478 61
Hinds 15890 312 771 112
Holmes 1678 67 103 20
Humphreys 815 24 33 8
Issaquena 158 6 0 0
Itawamba 2588 58 125 22
Jackson 10128 177 215 29
Jasper 1651 34 35 2
Jefferson 530 19 30 4
Jefferson Davis 838 25 8 1
Jones 6166 108 217 41
Kemper 757 20 44 9
Lafayette 4861 92 188 54
Lamar 4753 63 52 13
Lauderdale 5724 177 410 88
Lawrence 1012 17 27 2
Leake 2278 64 90 14
Lee 8721 135 214 41
Leflore 2980 104 234 50
Lincoln 2933 85 171 36
Lowndes 5238 109 230 52
Madison 8071 160 354 68
Marion 2061 71 157 23
Marshall 3360 65 64 15
Monroe 3487 103 189 53
Montgomery 1081 34 54 9
Neshoba 3325 150 196 56
Newton 1865 42 86 14
Noxubee 1096 22 34 4
Oktibbeha 3881 79 214 36
Panola 3604 75 102 13
Pearl River 3194 92 158 31
Perry 991 31 21 7
Pike 2581 76 119 34
Pontotoc 3587 52 42 4
Prentiss 2424 50 99 15
Quitman 675 8 0 0
Rankin 10439 205 371 58
Scott 2410 43 39 4
Sharkey 424 17 43 8
Simpson 2323 67 152 19
Smith 1188 23 58 8
Stone 1402 18 83 9
Sunflower 2775 69 111 16
Tallahatchie 1382 34 49 7
Tate 2666 59 80 19
Tippah 2362 46 108 6
Tishomingo 1796 59 101 27
Tunica 845 21 18 2
Union 3374 57 124 20
Walthall 1111 36 67 13
Warren 3378 95 166 38
Washington 4734 122 189 39
Wayne 1961 30 69 11
Webster 906 24 58 11
Wilkinson 581 25 24 5
Winston 1980 61 114 33
Yalobusha 1138 34 82 22
Yazoo 2377 54 139 18
Total 248,189 5,411 9,860 1,814
