January predicted to be Mississippi’s deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic

January became the third-deadliest month of Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus battle Friday with the latest numbers released from the state. The state’s top doctors says the month is likely to be Mississippi’s deadliest soon.

“Jan will likely be the worst month for COVID deaths by far,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Thursday. “Until we get good vaccination penetration and better control over the pandemic please continue to wear a mask in public and avoid social gatherings.”

The state reported 55 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 5,411. In the first 14 days of January 626 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Friday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported Friday 2,342 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 248,189.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,075 on Friday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,129 with Friday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2016 66 72 15 Alcorn 2606 51 128 19 Amite 964 25 54 7 Attala 1916 58 173 34 Benton 803 23 45 10 Bolivar 3941 106 225 31 Calhoun 1333 21 26 4 Carroll 1037 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1812 43 53 15 Choctaw 596 13 1 0 Claiborne 851 25 45 9 Clarke 1364 60 110 30 Clay 1567 32 24 3 Coahoma 2231 54 128 11 Copiah 2374 49 75 9 Covington 2088 71 135 39 De Soto 16841 171 111 22 Forrest 5870 117 224 50 Franklin 653 15 40 4 George 1974 38 59 7 Greene 1089 29 52 6 Grenada 2157 70 155 32 Hancock 2535 57 69 14 Harrison 13037 191 478 61 Hinds 15890 312 771 112 Holmes 1678 67 103 20 Humphreys 815 24 33 8 Issaquena 158 6 0 0 Itawamba 2588 58 125 22 Jackson 10128 177 215 29 Jasper 1651 34 35 2 Jefferson 530 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 838 25 8 1 Jones 6166 108 217 41 Kemper 757 20 44 9 Lafayette 4861 92 188 54 Lamar 4753 63 52 13 Lauderdale 5724 177 410 88 Lawrence 1012 17 27 2 Leake 2278 64 90 14 Lee 8721 135 214 41 Leflore 2980 104 234 50 Lincoln 2933 85 171 36 Lowndes 5238 109 230 52 Madison 8071 160 354 68 Marion 2061 71 157 23 Marshall 3360 65 64 15 Monroe 3487 103 189 53 Montgomery 1081 34 54 9 Neshoba 3325 150 196 56 Newton 1865 42 86 14 Noxubee 1096 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3881 79 214 36 Panola 3604 75 102 13 Pearl River 3194 92 158 31 Perry 991 31 21 7 Pike 2581 76 119 34 Pontotoc 3587 52 42 4 Prentiss 2424 50 99 15 Quitman 675 8 0 0 Rankin 10439 205 371 58 Scott 2410 43 39 4 Sharkey 424 17 43 8 Simpson 2323 67 152 19 Smith 1188 23 58 8 Stone 1402 18 83 9 Sunflower 2775 69 111 16 Tallahatchie 1382 34 49 7 Tate 2666 59 80 19 Tippah 2362 46 108 6 Tishomingo 1796 59 101 27 Tunica 845 21 18 2 Union 3374 57 124 20 Walthall 1111 36 67 13 Warren 3378 95 166 38 Washington 4734 122 189 39 Wayne 1961 30 69 11 Webster 906 24 58 11 Wilkinson 581 25 24 5 Winston 1980 61 114 33 Yalobusha 1138 34 82 22 Yazoo 2377 54 139 18 Total 248,189 5,411 9,860 1,814

