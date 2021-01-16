Truck driver shot at on Mississippi highway, road rage considered as factor

A drive-by shooting on a Mississippi interstate is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The driver of an 18-wheeler called 911 after several shots were fired into his cab on Interstate 55 in Yazoo County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the truck driver, who came away from the incident uninjured, said that he was driving northbound on I-55 when a blue Tahoe drove up beside his 18-wheeler before firing several shots at his truck.

The Tahoe then drove off. The driver of the 18-wheeler received no injuries and immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.

Officials believe road rage may have played a role in the incident, which is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

