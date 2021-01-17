Identity of victim revealed in fatal shooting at Mississippi courthouse

The Harrison County coroner released the identity of the victim in Friday’s shooting at the county courthouse in Biloxi.

Harrison Co. Coroner Brian Switzer said the man who died at the scene was Reginald Johnson, 48, of Biloxi

Johnson was killed and a law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting Friday at a county courthouse, a Mississippi coroner said.

Local news sources report that a Harrison County deputy and Biloxi police officer were involved in the shooting at the county courthouse in Biloxi.

The deputy was reportedly wheeled away from the courthouse to a waiting ambulance after the incident. Sheriff Troy Peterson told the Sun Herald that the deputy was taken to Merit Health in Biloxi and was not hospitalized overnight.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard three to five gunshots shortly before 4 p.m. There were six clerks in the office, including herself, and about seven customers, the Sun Herald report.

Officials have released few details about the shooting.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene. The bureau investigates all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

