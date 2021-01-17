January 17, 2021

Mississippi braces for deadliest month of coronavirus pandemic yet

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:58 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus seemed to slow slightly with the latest numbers released Sunday, but the pace of deaths reported so far in January puts the month on pace to be the deadliest of the pandemic.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 40 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 5,521. In the first 17 days of January 736 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Sunday 1,606 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 252,475.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,913 on Sunday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,172 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 198,888 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2046 70
Alcorn 2632 53
Amite 977 25
Attala 1935 59
Benton 815 23
Bolivar 3966 108
Calhoun 1357 21
Carroll 1042 21
Chickasaw 1836 44
Choctaw 603 13
Claiborne 861 25
Clarke 1386 60
Clay 1590 33
Coahoma 2300 54
Copiah 2408 49
Covington 2113 71
De Soto 17120 175
Forrest 5949 119
Franklin 664 15
George 1990 38
Greene 1097 29
Grenada 2177 70
Hancock 2665 59
Harrison 13353 193
Hinds 16207 322
Holmes 1685 67
Humphreys 829 24
Issaquena 159 6
Itawamba 2624 59
Jackson 10303 183
Jasper 1697 35
Jefferson 538 19
Jefferson Davis 841 25
Jones 6288 110
Kemper 771 20
Lafayette 4942 92
Lamar 4841 65
Lauderdale 5847 180
Lawrence 1024 17
Leake 2305 64
Lee 8796 141
Leflore 3002 105
Lincoln 2970 85
Lowndes 5355 116
Madison 8232 162
Marion 2106 72
Marshall 3416 65
Monroe 3533 105
Montgomery 1094 34
Neshoba 3370 152
Newton 1913 42
Noxubee 1103 22
Oktibbeha 3924 80
Panola 3683 78
Pearl River 3278 99
Perry 1016 31
Pike 2620 77
Pontotoc 3628 53
Prentiss 2450 52
Quitman 688 8
Rankin 10689 211
Scott 2462 45
Sharkey 427 17
Simpson 2348 67
Smith 1201 23
Stone 1423 20
Sunflower 2826 69
Tallahatchie 1401 34
Tate 2708 62
Tippah 2404 50
Tishomingo 1844 59
Tunica 863 21
Union 3430 60
Walthall 1118 36
Warren 3484 98
Washington 4777 123
Wayne 1996 30
Webster 922 24
Wilkinson 583 25
Winston 2001 64
Yalobusha 1165 34
Yazoo 2443 55
Total 252,475 5,521
Print Article